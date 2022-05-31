IKEA Redesigned One of Its Most Iconic Furniture Pieces

In 1978, IKEA's Billy bookcase was sketched on the back of a napkin by designer Gillis Lundgren. Since then, the item has become one of IKEA's most popular pieces, allowing people everywhere to display their favorite books and tchotchkes for all to see. However, it appears that the Billy bookcase just got a makeover.

As part of IKEA's goal to become a circular company by 2030, ​Fast Company​ reports that the brand redesigned the Billy bookcase to have a smaller footprint. Mainly, it uses less real wood (more durable foil paper will be utilized instead) and eliminates plastic edge bands (wrapped edges will replace these). As ​Fast Company​ notes, while foil paper can be applied in a zero-waste fashion, it is covered in polyurethane, which is plastic. This, however, could be offset by IKEA's other materials and practices.

Billy's nails will also be replaced with snap fittings. This will make the product easier to assemble, disassemble, and repair, since you won't have to worry about hammering anything together. That means it will also be easier for DIYers to hack.

This July, the new and improved Billy will launch in Asia. As for the rest of the world, they can expect to see it in IKEA stores in January 2024. Plus, the foil paper will allow more color options, like oak and birch, to be available.

While even sustainability efforts come with a cost, we are happy to see that IKEA is taking steps to become more environmentally conscious. Hopefully, we will see more of this in the near future.