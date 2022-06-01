The 20 Best Home Goods to Score During Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

Nordstrom is one of our all-time favorite retailers, and the department store certainly doesn't mess around when it comes to sales. From now through June 5, Nordies is hosting its Half-Yearly Sale — one of the retailer's most anticipated events of the year. There are epic deals across all categories, but we're obviously most fired up about the major savings on home goods. Score up to 60% off hundreds of customer favorites, from cookware and mattresses to linens and so much more. Keep scrolling for our top 20 picks, but be sure to check out the full selection since there are new products added daily.