The 20 Best Home Goods to Score During Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

By Erin Lassner June 1, 2022
Nordstrom is one of our all-time favorite retailers, and the department store certainly doesn't mess around when it comes to sales. From now through June 5, Nordies is hosting its Half-Yearly Sale — one of the retailer's most anticipated events of the year. There are epic deals across all categories, but we're obviously most fired up about the major savings on home goods. Score up to 60% off hundreds of customer favorites, from cookware and mattresses to linens and so much more. Keep scrolling for our top 20 picks, but be sure to check out the full selection since there are new products added daily.

1. The White Company Duvet Cover & Sham Set (Queen), $241 $144.60

2. Le Creuset 5.25-Quart Deep Dutch Oven, $380 $250

3. LSA Oak Board & Glass Dome, $72 $39.60

4. Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser, $69.95 $27.98

5. Serene House Restore & Healing Essential Oils (set of 3), $29.99 $11.99

6. Casper Original 11-Inch Hybrid Mattress (Queen), $1,695 $1,440.75

7. GOODEE x AAKS Woven Floor Basket, $100 $49.99

8. Via Maris Block Menorah, $225 $56.25

9. Nordstrom Teddy Faux Fur Accent Pillow, $39 $23.39

10. Nachtmann Assorted Crystal Highball Glasses (set of 4), $50 $30

11. The White Company Stripe Border Duvet Cover & Sham Set, $187 $84.15

12. Marshall Emberton Portable Speaker, $169.99 $135.99

13. Barbour Tartan Lunch Box, $30 $12

14. Morgan Peck Scalloped Platter, $160 $56

15. Ichendorf Milano Bamboo Grove Vase, $110 $38.97

16. Nordstrom Recycled Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $49 $24.49

17. OYOY Gobi Organic Cotton Tea Towels (set of 2), $25 $17.50

18. Nordstrom Velvet Rectangular Accent Pillow, $49 $19.60

19. Barbour Tartan Hip Flask & Cups Set, $120 $48

20. Nordstrom Crinkled Linen Shower Curtain, $79 $39.50

