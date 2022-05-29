This Hack Keeps You From Wasting That Last Bit of Mayo

Image Credit: towfiqu ahamed/iStock/GettyImages

The next time you're almost done with a jar of mayo, don't be so quick to rinse it out. You can actually use the last bits of mayonnaise to make homemade dressing, thanks to a brilliant trick by @byjillee on Instagram.

Simply add a bit of milk and Ranch seasoning to the jar, then give it a good shake. This will create a silky dressing that can be tossed with salad or served as a dip. It also doesn't hurt that the liquid nature of the dressing will make the jar slightly easier to clean.

Of course, if you don't eat dairy, you can use a plant-based milk of your choice; just make sure it's unflavored and unsweetened. Another option is to use fresh or dried herbs instead of pre-made Ranch seasoning. Add-ins like dill, parsley, chives, garlic powder, onion powder, and salt are perfect for a Ranch-like taste.

Alternatively, you can skip the Ranch flavor and go for totally different ingredients. For example, one Instagram user commented that they like to add sriracha and lemon juice to a nearly-empty jar of mayo. The result is a delicious sauce that they eat with salmon. Yum!

Other ways to use up leftover condiments:

Similarly, you can turn the last bits of nut butter into overnight oatmeal. All you need to do is add oats, non-dairy milk, and fruits to the jar, then refrigerate it overnight. The finished dish will be easy to scoop out, making your jar easier to clean (and reuse!) as well.

Almost finished with a jar of jam? Add your favorite milk and shake it up. This hack for using the last bit of jam creates a tasty fruit-flavored milk. From there, you can mix in other ingredients — like vanilla extract or maple syrup — and enjoy it like you would any other milk.