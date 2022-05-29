This New Sam's Club Drink Lets You Make Cocktails in Seconds

Image Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images News/GettyImages

Hey, margarita fans! If you love the idea of making semi-homemade cocktails, you'll want to pencil in a trip to Sam's Club. The warehouse is currently offering a delicious pack of ready-to-drink margaritas, just in time for your summer festivities.

According to an Instagram post by user @samsclub_doesitagain, the product includes flavors: strawberry, mango, and lime. One box contains three bottles (one liter per flavor) and yields about 25 drinks. The box also costs just $27.98, which equals out to about $1.12 per margarita.

What's more, to prepare the margaritas, all you need to do is pour the bottled mixture over ice. Or if you want to make frozen margaritas (because, summer) you can mix the pre-made margarita with ice in a blender. Yum.

But take note: The ready-to-drink margaritas are exclusive to the warehouse, so you can't get them anywhere else. They're also a seasonal product, so they won't be available for a limited time. That said, if you have several summer celebrations on the agenda, you'll want to grab a few boxes before they're gone.

How to customize ready-to-drink margaritas:

If you want to spruce up your pre-made margaritas from Sam's Club, try these tasty ideas:

Blend with frozen fruits (like watermelon) instead of ice

Mix in fresh lime juice

Add a splash of seltzer for a fizzy drink

Add spicy salt to the rim of the glass

Garnish with a slice of jalapeño

Also, if the drink is too strong for your liking, you can always add more water (or seltzer) than the package calls for.

Other new products at Sam's Club:

Thanks to Sam's Club fans across social media, it appears the warehouse is also offering these delicious goodies:

