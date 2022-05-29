Costco's Adorable Mini Raised Garden Bed Is Perfect for Small Outdoor Spaces

By Anna Gragert May 29, 2022
While scrolling through the new arrivals at Costco, we couldn't help but stop and stare at a particularly adorable garden item. We're referring to the 25-inch Wooden Mini Raised Garden Bed, which will look cute and save you outdoor space at the same time.

Made of 100% FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) solid fir that is rot-resistant and untreated, the mini garden bed measures 25 inches by 25 inches by 26 inches. It can easily fit in a small yard, patio, or balcony space for all your gardening needs.

Priced at $74.99 (shipping and handling are included), the mini raised garden bed has a four-side vertical design, four wheels that allow for mobility, enough depth for deep root vegetables and flowers, and weather-resistant hardware (so you can use it all year round). It's also easy to assemble, which is a major plus in our book.

In particular, we love how this raised garden bed is perfect for beginners who don't want to start out with a large, intimidating planter. Within the mini bed, you can easily plant a select variety of veggies, herbs, or flowers to create a healthy small garden you don't need a ton of space for.

If you'd like to order the mini raised garden bed online, you can do so here. To see if the planter is available at a Costco near you, make sure to call to check for product availability. If you'd like to sign up for a Costco membership, you can join here.

