Costco's Adorable Mini Raised Garden Bed Is Perfect for Small Outdoor Spaces

While scrolling through the new arrivals at Costco, we couldn't help but stop and stare at a particularly adorable garden item. We're referring to the 25-inch Wooden Mini Raised Garden Bed, which will look cute and save you outdoor space at the same time.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Made of 100% FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) solid fir that is rot-resistant and untreated, the mini garden bed measures 25 inches by 25 inches by 26 inches. It can easily fit in a small yard, patio, or balcony space for all your gardening needs.

Priced at $74.99 (shipping and handling are included), the mini raised garden bed has a four-side vertical design, four wheels that allow for mobility, enough depth for deep root vegetables and flowers, and weather-resistant hardware (so you can use it all year round). It's also easy to assemble, which is a major plus in our book.

Advertisement

In particular, we love how this raised garden bed is perfect for beginners who don't want to start out with a large, intimidating planter. Within the mini bed, you can easily plant a select variety of veggies, herbs, or flowers to create a healthy small garden you don't need a ton of space for.

If you'd like to order the mini raised garden bed online, you can do so here. To see if the planter is available at a Costco near you, make sure to call to check for product availability. If you'd like to sign up for a Costco membership, you can join here.