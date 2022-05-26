You'll Want Girl Scouts' New Beauty Collab on Your Bathroom Counter

In collaboration with clean, vegan makeup brand HipDot, Girl Scouts has released three new beauty products you'll want to add to your makeup collection. Of course, each item was designed in homage to an iconic Girl Scout Cookie.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

First up, we have the $20 Girl Scout Lip Trio, which comes with Thin Mints Tinted Lip Balm, Coconut Caramel Tinted Lip Balm, and Lemon Tinted Lip Balm. And yes, each smells like Thin Mints, Caramel DeLites, and Lemonades/Lemon-Ups, respectively. Parabens and mineral oil are not included in the formulas.

Alongside the lip trio, you'll find a Coconut Caramel Pigment Palette and Thin Mints Pigment Palette. Each costs $16 and includes matte, satin, and shimmer shades. The coconut caramel palette smells like coconut and caramel and within it are the following colors:

Advertisement

Top row: Brave (matte pale pink), Confident (matte peachy nude)

Middle row: Trailblazer (matte fuchsia), Risk Taker (matte plum)

Bottom row: Kind (matte gray), Free (matte black)

As for the Thin Mints palette, it smells like mint chocolate and includes:

Top row: Mint (muted matte green), Sister (matte Girl Scouts Green)

Middle row: Leader (matte khaki), Changemaker (shimmering deep gold)

Bottom row: Friend (warm, matte light brown), Chocolate (matte cocoa brown)

Advertisement

Neither palette includes parabens, mineral oil, or talc. Plus, all of HipDot's products are vegan and cruelty-free.

If you'd like to buy the entire set, it costs $84 on the HipDot website. There, you'll also find a Girl Scout Brush Set for $16.

In the meantime, we'll be patiently waiting for next year's Girl Scout Cookie season.