This Filtered Showerhead Will Give You Your Best Hair and Skin

When it comes to 2022 bathroom trends, we're seeing a lot of modern showerheads that do more than spray you with water. Examples include the Hai Smart Showerhead, which helps you reduce energy and water consumption, and Orbital Shower, which is all about recycling H2O. Plus, we just discovered the Jolie Filtered Showerhead, which will help you shower with water that's ​actually​ clean.

"We believe that beauty starts with clean water," reads the brand's product description. "The Jolie Filtered Showerhead removes chlorine, heavy metals & other contaminants from your shower water — to improve your skin, hair, and wellbeing."

Priced at $148 with a filter subscription and $165 without (replacement filters are $36 each), the product comes with a showerhead designed to fit all U.S. showers, a replacement filter, wrench, the exact amount of plumber's tape you'll need, a scented ceramic piece, a how-to guide, and a branded letter. The showerhead itself is also available in the following colors and materials:

Brushed steel

Modern chrome

Pebble gray

Cloud white and soft rose

Jet black

Vibrant red

Fortunately, the item does not come with plastic packaging, packing peanuts, excess cardboard and space, and air balloons. The Jolie packaging is actually made from paper pulp and biodegradable reclaimed cardboard. If you try out the showerhead and don't like it, you can return it in the same box within 60 days. You'll also get a full refund.

"Water flow is the perfect pressure and consistent across the whole showerhead," reads one review. "I noticed a difference right away on my skin. First 'wash day' for my hair was yesterday and so far so good!"

The thought that our current showerhead might not be filtering out contaminates is enough to make us want a filtered showerhead — especially if it's designed to benefit our skin and hair.