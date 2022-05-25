Oreo and Ritz Have Teamed Up to Create a Cracker-Cookie Sandwich

Oreos might be one of the most classic cookies out there, but they've been far from resting on their flavor profile laurels. The company hasn't been shy about pushing the boundaries of wacky limited-edition flavors, rolling out experiments such as Chocolate Confetti Cake for its 110th birthday in January and Mocha Caramel Latte in April, among others. Now, Oreo is taking these unconventional flavor combinations to the next level, teaming up with Ritz Crackers for a collaborative cookie-cracker sandwich concoction.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

In certain respects, a crossover between these two snacks feels long overdue. Oreo and Ritz are two of the most widely recognizable food brands, with each having been around for close to a century (Oreo launched in 1912, while Ritz reached the masses in 1934). Not to mention, both brands have resided within the same corporation, Mondelez International, since 2012. Yet, this Ritz x Oreo hybrid still feels peculiar upon closer inspection.

Advertisement

Essentially the snack is half of an Oreo and half of a Ritz peanut butter sandwich mashed together unceremoniously. Classic Oreo creme and peanut butter-flavored creme commingle between an Oreo wafer cookie and a Ritz cracker, in what appears to be an attempt to tap into salty-sweet yumminess. But the question remains: Is it any good?

Advertisement

The collaborative flavor has been billed as a "very limited-edition" combo that will be hard to come by. Oreo and Ritz are clearly leaning into scarcity marketing tactics strategically, with the snack only available on OREO.com/RITZ. The exclusive release of 1,000 packs will happen on Thursday, May 26, starting at 12 p.m. ET. Those who do manage to snag a pack will just have to pay the $3.95 shipping cost.

The jury's still out on how these Oreo x Ritz snacks actually taste, but we have to admit our taste bud curiosity has officially been piqued.