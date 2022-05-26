The Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals to Score Now

By Pauline Lacsamana May 26, 2022
Turns out you don't have to wait until Prime Day to shop some incredible home deals at Amazon. This Memorial Day weekend, you can get deep discounts on small kitchen appliances, outdoor furniture, mattresses, decor, and more from some of our favorite home brands, like Nespresso, Casper, and Instant Pot. From sleek sofa slipcovers to air fryers, these are the best Amazon Memorial Day deals to shop now.

The Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals of 2022

1. SureFit Ultimate Heavyweight Stretch Suede Slipcover, $184.79 $157.07

Score 15% on slipcovers, home decor, and more during SureFit's first-ever storewide sale on Amazon. There are pet-friendly options with odor reducing technology and stylish pinstripe designs to help you keep your furniture cleaner than ever.

2. Le Creuset 3.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, $300 $239.95

Any Le Creuset discount is a steal in our book. This weekend, take 20% off Le Creuset's enameled cast iron sauteuse oven.

3. Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi, $189 $146.55

Make mornings a little easier with up to 22% off Nespresso coffee and espresso machines, including the Vertuo Plus.

4. eufy by Anker RoboVac G10 Hybrid Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $299.99 $139.99

Take up to 53% off robot vacuums from one of the top-rated floor cleaner brands on Amazon.

5. NutriBullet ZNBF30400Z Blender, $109.99 $85

Save up to 36% on Nutribullet blenders to help prep meals and make smoothies all summer long.

6. Casper Sleep Wave Hybrid Mattress (Queen), $2,895 $2,315.28

If you've been looking for a deal on a Casper mattress, now's the time to shop. Save up to 20% on select mattresses on Amazon this weekend.

7. Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $149.99 $119.95

Get up to 32% off Instant brand products, including the best-selling Instant Pot slow cooker.

8. Zinus 12-Inch Cloud Memory Foam Mattress (Queen), $379 $243.62

Need a quality, but budget-friendly, bedroom upgrade? Zinus is offering up to 52% off bed frames, mattresses, and more.

9. DASH Mini Waffle Maker (2-Pack), $24.99 $18.80

Score a mini waffle maker for yourself and a friend with this set. Not only do you save 25%, but it makes the perfect graduation or housewarming gift.

10. Chefman Small Air Fryer, $89.99 $76.50

Perfect for small kitchens, you can save 15% on this compact air fryer during Memorial Day.

11. Cuisinart CCG-190 Portable Charcoal Grill, $39.99 $25.19

Great for picnics at the park or a small backyard BBQ, this portable grill is currently 37% off.

12. Exerpeutic Folding Exercise Bike, $199.99 $93.90

Score over $100 off in this small space-friendly exercise bike.

13. CangLong Midcentury Modern Side Chair, $69 $55.30

Upgrade your dining room with 20% off this stylish dining chair.

14. Vivere Double Cotton Hammock With Stand, $139.97 $100.70

Lounge all summer long in this hammock that's currently 28% off.

15. Babyletto Lolly 3-in-1 Convertible Crib, $499 $374.30

Save 25% on this top-rated (and extra stylish) crib.

16. Bissell 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum, $236.89 $186.89

Take 21% off this pet-friendly vacuum cleaner from Bissell.

