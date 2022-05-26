The Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals to Score Now

Turns out you don't have to wait until Prime Day to shop some incredible home deals at Amazon. This Memorial Day weekend, you can get deep discounts on small kitchen appliances, outdoor furniture, mattresses, decor, and more from some of our favorite home brands, like Nespresso, Casper, and Instant Pot. From sleek sofa slipcovers to air fryers, these are the best Amazon Memorial Day deals to shop now.

The Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals of 2022

Score 15% on slipcovers, home decor, and more during SureFit's first-ever storewide sale on Amazon. There are pet-friendly options with odor reducing technology and stylish pinstripe designs to help you keep your furniture cleaner than ever.

Any Le Creuset discount is a steal in our book. This weekend, take 20% off Le Creuset's enameled cast iron sauteuse oven.

Make mornings a little easier with up to 22% off Nespresso coffee and espresso machines, including the Vertuo Plus.

Take up to 53% off robot vacuums from one of the top-rated floor cleaner brands on Amazon.

Save up to 36% on Nutribullet blenders to help prep meals and make smoothies all summer long.

If you've been looking for a deal on a Casper mattress, now's the time to shop. Save up to 20% on select mattresses on Amazon this weekend.

Get up to 32% off Instant brand products, including the best-selling Instant Pot slow cooker.

Need a quality, but budget-friendly, bedroom upgrade? Zinus is offering up to 52% off bed frames, mattresses, and more.

Score a mini waffle maker for yourself and a friend with this set. Not only do you save 25%, but it makes the perfect graduation or housewarming gift.

Perfect for small kitchens, you can save 15% on this compact air fryer during Memorial Day.

Great for picnics at the park or a small backyard BBQ, this portable grill is currently 37% off.

Score over $100 off in this small space-friendly exercise bike.

Upgrade your dining room with 20% off this stylish dining chair.

Lounge all summer long in this hammock that's currently 28% off.

Save 25% on this top-rated (and extra stylish) crib.

Take 21% off this pet-friendly vacuum cleaner from Bissell.