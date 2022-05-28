This DIY Water Feature Costs Under $40

Elevating your outdoor space can be as simple as adding a water feature. A koi pond or fountain might come to mind, but these can be prohibitively massive undertakings in terms of time and money. Home garden DIY content creator on Instagram @east_shore_home has a solution, having recently shared a handy hack used in their garden to create a water feature for under $40.

The crafty DIYer acquired an Idooka Round Outdoor Fire Pit Bowl and Aisitin Solar Fountain Pump from Amazon for the project, first filling the fire pit bowl with a handful of excess white pebbles from their garden, followed by enough water to submerge them completely. Then, they simply placed the solar pump into the water so that it floats about pleasantly, continuously spouting a tranquil squirt of water into the air.

The project has been met with resounding praise on @east_shore_home's post, with users expressing their admiration in the comments. A litany of sentiments like, "This is so clever!" and "What a fab idea!" has been shared in response, with one user joking, "I love it, but my dog would be taking a bath in it."

Interested in other at-home water features? We've got you covered.

