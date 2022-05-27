Etsy Is Having Its First-Ever Home Sale Just in Time for Memorial Day Weekend

Between curated vintage furniture and handmade decor, Etsy is full of fun pieces that will make your space feel like home. And just in time for Memorial Day weekend, you can save big during Etsy's first-ever All Things Home Sales Event.
Video of the Day
From now until June 2, you can score up to 20% off select home items at participating shops. Whether you're gearing up for a summer of outdoor entertaining or are on the hunt for the perfect gift, we guarantee you'll find a few (if not a lot) of home decor to refresh your space.
If you need some shopping inspo, check out a few of our top Etsy home picks below.