Etsy Is Having Its First-Ever Home Sale Just in Time for Memorial Day Weekend

By Pauline Lacsamana May 27, 2022
Between curated vintage furniture and handmade decor, Etsy is full of fun pieces that will make your space feel like home. And just in time for Memorial Day weekend, you can save big during Etsy's first-ever All Things Home Sales Event.

From now until June 2, you can score up to 20% off select home items at participating shops. Whether you're gearing up for a summer of outdoor entertaining or are on the hunt for the perfect gift, we guarantee you'll find a few (if not a lot) of home decor to refresh your space.

If you need some shopping inspo, check out a few of our top Etsy home picks below.

1. Sulmona Home Decor Poplar Cutting Boards (set of 2), $75 $60

2. The Wrinkles Shop 3-Piece Linen Bedding Set (Queen/Standard), $321.03 $256.82

3. Vardellum Pastel Purple Round Lamp, $82.32 $74.08

4. Mimi La Rouleuse Concrete Coasters (set of 4), $55.74 $44.59

5. Nightshift Ceramics Color Block Mug, $45 $36

6. 1Man1Garage Tabletop Glass Fireplace, $32-$60 $25.60-$48

7. Soy Creations Studio Fire Starters (set of 3), $10 $8

8. Wood Home Gift Wooden Wine Table (Large), $101.61 $81.29

9. Minimum Design 6-Inch Indoor Planter, $77.18 $61.74

10. Other Furniture Floating Wood Headboard (Queen), $339.98 $237.99

11. Wood Art Lovely Mushroom Side Tables (set of 2), $815 $652

12. Object Lover Small Wavy Jelly Plant Stand, $50 $40

