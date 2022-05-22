This New Sam's Club Salad Kit Is the Ultimate Summer Must-Have

Is there anything more satisfying than a salad made from scratch? We think not. Still, you can't deny the convenience of salad kits, especially if you're constantly on the go. The same goes during the warmer months, when you just ​can't​ with cooking.

That said, if you're looking for a seasonal salad to please your taste buds, you're in luck. Sam's Club is currently offering a watermelon crunch chopped salad kit by the brand Taylor Farms. According to the Sam's Club website, the kit includes romaine, radicchio, roasted watermelon seeds, roasted almonds, feta cheese, and watermelon vinaigrette. ​Yum.​

What's more, one bag includes three servings (one cup each) and costs just $2.98, though the price might vary by location. That's about one dollar per cup or serving! It also doesn't hurt that it's more unique than most salad kits on the market.

If you're interested in the salad kit, visit your local Sam's Club. As with all salad kits, you can find the product in the refrigerated section. You can find the nearest warehouse using the retailer's club finder tool.

How to make your own watermelon crunch salad:

If you don't live near a Sam's Club — or if you don't have a membership — it's possible to make the salad at home. Not only does this option allow you to customize the ingredients, but it lets you make a plastic-free, low-waste version too.

To make the salad, you'll need chopped romaine, radicchio, and crumbled feta cheese. You'll also need roasted almonds and watermelon seeds, which you can prepare at home yourself or buy them by the bag.

Roasted watermelon seeds are usually harder to find. They may be sold as is , like these roasted salted watermelon seeds from We Got Nuts, or in seed mixes, like this pumpkin, sunflower, and watermelon seed mix from Go Raw. Another option is to make them home by following this recipe for oven roasted watermelon seeds by The Culinary Cure.

As for the dressing? Check out the watermelon vinaigrette portion of this tasty salad recipe by Add a Pinch. From there, feel free to customize the salad with your additional ingredients, like croutons or cucumbers.