Trader Joe's Just Brought Back a Cult-Favorite Pancake Mix

Trader Joe's knows a thing or two about creative hybrid treats. For example, the retailer has released pretzel bagels and rosemary croissant croutons, just to name a few products. And now, it appears Trader Joe's brought back its popular ube mochi pancake and waffle mix, which is the epitome of hybrid deliciousness.

According to the Trader Joe's website, the mix features a base of sweet rice flour, aka the main ingredient in mochi. It also contains dried ube, or purple yam. The result is a sweet, gluten-free mix that will elevate your breakfast game.

If you're unfamiliar with mochi, it's a Japanese rice cake that can be made in myriad flavors. Meanwhile, ube (pronounced "ooh-beh") means "purple yam" in Tagalog, a Filipino dialect. Ube is a staple ingredient in Filipino recipes, including pastries and ice cream.

The marriage of these two ingredients — in the form of pancakes, no less — is a foodie's dream come true. That said, the mix is super popular among Trader Joe's shoppers, so you'll want to stock up if you're interested in the item. To find your nearest Trader Joe's location, use the brand's store locator tool here.

What to eat with ube mochi pancakes or waffles:

Of course, you can't go wrong with the traditional butter and maple syrup. But if you want to switch things up, try the following toppings:

Powdered sugar

Chocolate chips or syrup

Shredded coconut or coconut flakes



Berries

Coconut works especially well with ube, as the latter has a slight coconut-like taste. In fact, ube and coconut are often paired together in Filipino cuisine.

Other new Trader Joe's products:

The next time you're at Trader Joe's, consider picking up these new items:

Happy shopping!