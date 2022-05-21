Costco's New 3-Pound Cheesecake Tastes Just Like Summer

Image Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/GettyImages

If you're a Costco member who adores summer desserts, you're in for a real treat. The warehouse is now offering a key lime pie cheesecake from the brand Junior's, just in time for the warm weather. The cake also weighs a whopping 3.5 pounds ... !

For those unfamiliar with Junior's, it's a popular New York-based restaurant chain best known for its traditional New York-style cheesecakes. The brand's confections — which you can order online — typically cost about $45. However, at Costco, they're often sold for ​much​ cheaper.

Check it out: The Junior's website is currently offering the key lime pie cheesecake at a discounted price of $44.95. (The regular price is $54.95.) At Costco, the same exact product costs just $17.99. Talk about some seriously sweet savings.

But what does the key lime pie cheesecake consist of, exactly? According Junior's, it's made of the brand's original New York cheesecake with a layer of key lime pie baked right on top. It also features a whipped cream topping, resulting in a decadent cake that's equal parts creamy, sweet, and tart.

But as with most seasonal goodies at Costco, the cheesecake won't be sold forever. Its availability may also vary by location. To see if the product is in stock at your local Costco, be sure to call ahead. For reference, the item number of the Junior's key lime pie cheesecake's is 1553284.

