Travis Barker's Home Reminds Us a Lot of Kourtney Kardashian's

Travis Barker just gave a tour of his Calabasas home on the ​Architectural Digest​ YouTube channel and it's not at all what you'd expect. You might think that Barker's home would embody that of a rockstar, but instead it comes off as very tranquil and bare-bones, and reminds us quite a bit of his wife Kourtney Kardashian's contemporary minimalist abode.

Let's start off with Barker's bedroom, which is all about the neutral tones. In terms of furniture, you'll find the basics: a bed, nightstands, a lounge chair, side tables, and a bench at the end of the bed.

Kardashian's boudoir is similarly minimalistic, right down to the dark window frames:

Next up we have one of Barker's dining setups complete with a round table in front of a large curved window. It is surrounded by chairs and has a simple plant on top.

Kardashian has the same exact look:

Travis appears to love archways in his hallway:

And so does Kardashian:

Travis's simple, neutral-toned kitchen:

And Kardashian's:

If their interiors are any indication, it seems like Kardashian and Barker were truly meant to be — or heavily influence each other's home decor.