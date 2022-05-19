IKEA's New Sweet and Savory Donut Is Questionable

By Anna Gragert May 19, 2022
You've heard of maple bacon donuts, but what about Swedish meatballs on top of the sweet treats? The latter has come to life thanks to a partnership between IKEA West Chester and Ohio's Butler County in honor of National Donut Day on June 3.

For a bit of background, Butler County is known for its 80-mile-long "Donut Trail" featuring 13 shops that sell the fried dessert rings. To make this year extra special, IKEA has agreed to join in on the fun by creating a Swedish meatball donut.

According to ​Food & Wine​, the new donut features "a light and fluffy base, lingonberry glaze, lingonberry sauce" that is "topped with a delectable IKEA meatball." For all the vegetarians and vegans out there, a plant-based meatball is also available.

While supplies last, the Swedish meatball donut will be offered at the West Chester IKEA location in Ohio on June 3 and 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The best part: They're free! So if you live in or near Butler County, or want to make the trip, make sure you give this interesting donut a try and report back.

