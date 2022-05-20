Sur La Table's Having an Epic 50% off Cookware Sale This Weekend Only

By Erin Lassner May 20, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Summer is quickly approaching, and Sur La Table is here to ensure we're ready for those long days of cooking, snacking, and relaxing. From Friday, May 20 through Monday, May 23, score up to 50% off tons of bestselling cookware. This includes 30% off Sur La Table's very own collection, featuring cast irons, skillet sets, baking dishes, and more. Plus, get 20% off stunning indoor and outdoor furnishings all the way through May 31. Keep scrolling for our 15 favorite items on sale, and be sure to check out the site for the full rundown.

1. Sur La Table Ceramic Nonstick Skillets (set of 3), $239.95 $99.99

2. Staub Folding Grill, $243 $69.96

3. GreenPan Craft 12" Skillet With Lid, $170 $79.96

4. GreenPan Craft 13-Piece Cookware Set, $985 $399.96

5. Sur La Table Stainless Steel Fondue, $129.95 $90.96

6. Sur La Table 3-Quart Black Rectangular Stoneware Baker, $30 $9.99

7. Staub Tall 5-Quart Cocotte, $500 $199.96

8. Sur La Table 9.5" Pie Dish, $39.95 $27.96

9. Le Creuset 5.25-Quart Signature Round Deep Dutch Oven, $379.95 $249.96

10. Viking 11-Piece Cookware Set, $1,400 $499.96

11. Sur La Table 7-Quart Cast Iron Round Wide Covered Dutch Oven, $299.95 $209.96

12. Sur La Table Cast Iron 5-Piece Set, $600 $420

13. Sur La Table Marino Teak Outdoor Dining Table, $2,000 $1,599.96

14. Sur La Table Sawyer Lattice Teak Outdoor Wing Chair, $1,599 $1,279.16

15. Alora Outdoor Rug, $59-$799 $47.16-$639.16

