Sam's Club Is Hosting a Massive Free Sample Event

By Charlotte Beach May 21, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Who doesn't love free samples? There's really no better way to liven up a grocery store outing than with yummy morsels for your taste-testing pleasure. Plus, it's a great way to check out new eats without the commitment. Sam's Club understands the magic of free samples all too well, having revived its sampling program, Taste & Tips, a year ago after a 14-month-long hiatus due to COVID safety protocols.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Now, to make the most of Taste & Tips and to celebrate the reintroduction of Sam's Club's exclusive line of products within their Member's Mark brand, the grocer is hosting a massive sampling event at all of its locations on Saturday, May 21. Plan your weekends accordingly!

Between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. this Saturday, members will flock to their local Sam's Club to sample a smattering of 18 new releases from the Member's Mark brand. These offerings range from sweets and snacks to summer-friendly meals. Items from its new line of churro-inspired goodies will be on full display, along with some exciting chip dip flavors and much more.

Advertisement

Here's a sneak peek at what's in store at the event:

1. Churro Colossal Cookie, $5.98

2. Churro Bar Cake, $15.98

Advertisement

3. Pineapple Jalapeno Popper Dip, $5.98

4. Strawberry Lemonade Cake Balls, $13.98

Advertisement

5. Hawaiian Chicken Teriyaki, $14.98

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy