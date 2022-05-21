Sam's Club Is Hosting a Massive Free Sample Event

Who doesn't love free samples? There's really no better way to liven up a grocery store outing than with yummy morsels for your taste-testing pleasure. Plus, it's a great way to check out new eats without the commitment. Sam's Club understands the magic of free samples all too well, having revived its sampling program, Taste & Tips, a year ago after a 14-month-long hiatus due to COVID safety protocols.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Now, to make the most of Taste & Tips and to celebrate the reintroduction of Sam's Club's exclusive line of products within their Member's Mark brand, the grocer is hosting a massive sampling event at all of its locations on Saturday, May 21. Plan your weekends accordingly!

Between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. this Saturday, members will flock to their local Sam's Club to sample a smattering of 18 new releases from the Member's Mark brand. These offerings range from sweets and snacks to summer-friendly meals. Items from its new line of churro-inspired goodies will be on full display, along with some exciting chip dip flavors and much more.

Advertisement

Here's a sneak peek at what's in store at the event:

Advertisement

Advertisement