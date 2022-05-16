9 Hidden Gems in Mango's New Summer Home Line

By Anna Gragert May 16, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Mango might be known for its fashion, but it also has a home decor section full of products for every room in your abode. For this coming summer, the Mediterranean-inspired brand just released a collection of indoor and outdoor products that are meant to help you refresh your home for the season.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The new Mango home decor line showcases many great basics, but there are also some hidden gems that stand out from the rest. With the following nine items, you can truly make a statement in your space.

1. Embroidered Duvet Cover (Queen), $119.99

2. 100% Hemp Cushion Case (11.8 by 19.6 inches), $39.99

Advertisement

3. Margaret Embroidered Flat Sheet (Queen), $69.99

4. Premium Quality Hand Towel, $15.99

Advertisement

5. Textured Cotton Blanket, $79.99

6. Washed Cotton Duvet Cover Ruffle (Queen), $119.99

Advertisement

7. Washed Cotton Cushion Case (23.6 by 23.6 inches), $49.99

Advertisement

8. Percale Cotton Fitted Sheet (Queen), $39.99

9. 100% Cotton Striped Dish Towel, $15.99

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy