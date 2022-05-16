9 Hidden Gems in Mango's New Summer Home Line

Mango might be known for its fashion, but it also has a home decor section full of products for every room in your abode. For this coming summer, the Mediterranean-inspired brand just released a collection of indoor and outdoor products that are meant to help you refresh your home for the season.
The new Mango home decor line showcases many great basics, but there are also some hidden gems that stand out from the rest. With the following nine items, you can truly make a statement in your space.