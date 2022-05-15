The One Charcuterie Board Ingredient That Will Be Trending This Summer

With summer on the horizon, we can't stop thinking about warm weather treats and eats. We're talking cold pasta recipes, no-bake desserts, and of course, seasonal charcuterie boards. However, instead of reaching for a variety of cheeses, you might want to consider making burrata the star of the show.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

After all, burrata boards were all the rage on TikTok and Instagram last summer, and the trend is back for the season. They're unique in that they only call for burrata (rather than multiple types of cheeses), allowing it truly shine.

If you're unfamiliar with burrata, it's a soft Italian cheese made of cream encased in mozzarella. So, when you cut into the exterior casing, it exposes for the rich cream inside. It's a cheese lover's dream come true.

Advertisement

Because burrata has a soft consistency, it's usually surrounded by other ingredients like fruits, tomatoes, or tomatoes. This ensures the cheese is properly supported. In other cases, the burrata might be displayed in a shallow dish with olive oil. Both options sound divine, TBH.

Advertisement

Now, it's worth noting that burrata isn't necessarily a summer cheese. You can find it all year round in Italy. However, in the U.S., it's often served during the warmer months because it pairs so well with summer ingredients like tomatoes and peaches.

What does burrata taste like?

Burrata has a rich melt-in-your-mouth texture. In fact, "burrata" means "buttery" in Italian. The cream inside the mozzarella is also milky, fresh, and sweet. In other words, it's a cheese lover's dream come true.

Advertisement

Burrata board ideas:

Ready to make your own burrata board? Here are several ingredients that pair perfectly with the cheese:

Fresh or grilled stone fruits, like peaches and plums

Fresh figs

Berries, like blackberries and strawberries

Cherry tomatoes

Olives

Prosciutto

Honey

Balsamic vinegar

Basil

Pomegranate seeds

And of course, you can't go wrong with crackers and crusty bread.