TikTokers Love This Trendy, Renter-Friendly Wallpaper Company

Wallpaper has made quite the comeback in recent years. For starters, the designs these days are super stylish and trendy. More brands are also releasing peel-and-stick versions, making it easier for renters to personalize their walls. One such company is Otto Studio, which has been especially popular on TikTok.

In a recent video, TikTok user and DIYer @taybeepboop shared part of their wallpaper collection with Otto Studio, a Vancouver-based, women-led brand. The TikTok showcases a pink and blue lava lamp-inspired design — which, when installed on a wall, looks like the epitome of cool. (The rest of the collection, which you can view here, is just as colorful and eye-catching.)

Unsurprisingly, TikTok users went crazy over the final look. "I immediately saved this for my new apartment decor," commented one person. "I am absolutely in LOVE!" gushed another user. Honestly, same.

If lava lamp designs aren't your style, don't worry — Otto Studio offers a range of beautiful prints. For example, the Lucia pattern is a mod graphic pattern available in eight (yes, eight) colorways. There's also the Polka Pop design, which features polka dots with scalloped edges. So cute.

Eye-catching patterns aside, Otto Studio's wallpaper is also turning heads for its peel-and-stick adhesive. As the brand's website explains, "peel and stick wallpaper is removable wallpaper that doesn't require the typical glue used for traditional wallpaper. This makes the process easier to install and easier to remove."

Otto Studio's products are also made of material that's water-resistant, fire retardant, and PVC-free. You can even order swatches to test out the prints in your actual space. Oh, and did we mention that they're peel and stick?! It's a renter's dream come true.

To learn more about Otto Studio, visit the company's website. You can also follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok. Happy decorating!