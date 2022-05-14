Costco Fans Are Swooning Over This New 3-Pound Cheesecake

Image Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/GettyImages

If you happen to love a particular treat, shopping at Costco can be a gamechanger. The retailer offers a range of products in bulk, and sometimes, oversized versions. Translation: Costco makes it easy to stock up on your favorite goodies while saving some serious cash. That said, if you happen to love strawberries and cheesecake, you might want to visit Costco, stat.

According to Instagram user @costcohotfinds, the warehouse is offering a strawberry shortcake cheesecake from Junior's. For those unfamiliar with Junior's, it's a popular restaurant chain known for its New York-style cheesecake. The brand's cakes also cost at ​at least​ $45, but they're often cheaper at Costco.

Case in point: On Junior's website, the strawberry shortcake cheesecake is priced at $54.95. But at Costco, the same exact cake is available for just $18.99 (!!). What's more, the product weighs a whopping 3.5 pounds. Needless to say, you'll have no problem feeding a hungry crowd (or stocking your freezer) with this gigantic concoction.

So, what does the cake consist of? According to Junior's, it's made of "three layers of yellow cake with strawberry preserves, strawberry cheesecake, and whipped cream." It's also frosted with buttercream and features a strawberry buttercream border.

With more than 9,000 likes and counting, @costcohotfinds' post about the cake has been turning heads. "I'm getting a Costco membership," said one user on Instagram. "I need this in my life!" commented another person.

If you're interested in the cake, call your local Costco to see if it's in stock. For reference, the item number is 1637109.

