Trader Joe's Brought Back Its Best Summer Ravioli

Nothing says "summer" like corn on the cob. Sweet corn, after all, peaks during the warmer months, making it a classic menu item at barbecues and picnics alike. But why wait until your next summer soiree? Trader Joe's recently brought back its iconic corn-stuffed ravioli, and it's a seasonal dream come true.

According to the product's packaging, the ravioli is stuffed with creamy ricotta, burrata cheese, whole sweet corn, and basil. In case you're unfamiliar with burrata, it's an Italian cheese made of cream and mozzarella. It's also deliciously soft and buttery.

But wait, there's more: The re-released ravioli ​also​ contains breadcrumbs, cheddar, and Parmesan, as noted on the official Trader Joe's website. It also takes just five to six minutes to cook, so you can be sure that it will come in handy for last-minute dinners.

One 8-ounce package of the Trader Joe's sweet corn, burrata, and basil ravioli costs just $3.99, though the price might vary by location. You can find it in the refrigerated section for a limited time. If you'd like to try the item, be sure to visit Trader Joe's ASAP and stock up.

How to serve sweet corn, burrata, and basil ravioli:

When preparing this summery ravioli, simple sauces work best. Remember, they're packed with a ​lot​ of tasty ingredients!

Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Garlic butter

Tomato sauce

Alfredo sauce

Lemon cream sauce

Olive oil

Pesto

For an explosion of herby goodness, try pairing the ravioli with the lemon parsley pesto from our spring stuffed shells recipe.

Other new Trader Joe's products:

With warm weather on the horizon, Trader Joe's has been rolling out a variety of seasonal goodies. Some of our favorites include:

We can't wait to see what else the rest of spring and summer has in store. Happy shopping!