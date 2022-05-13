Cheesy Megamansion Decor Is Sadly Happening in Paris Too

By Anna Gragert May 13, 2022
You might have thought that megamansions sporting cheesy decor were specific to the U.S., but unfortunately, it seems that these larger-than-life homes are spreading across the globe. According to a YouTube video by real estate enthusiast Enes Yilmazer, this style amongst the supremely rich has made its way to Paris.

Within the seven-story, $95 million Tresor Cache mansion, you will find five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, four half-baths, an underground pool, a spa, a movie theater, and even a nightclub. Sadly, the decor within these spaces leaves us with quite a few questions.

Let's start with the office, where, despite appearances, you won't find a single real book on the "shelves." Instead, the bookshelf facade hides a television and a secret passageway that leads to a hallway.

Next up, we have the nightclub, which includes strange geometric lighting, abstract orange artwork projected on the wall, and purple spotlights. We'll give you a moment — it's a lot to take in.

Throughout the home, no matter what the decor scheme, you will find that a majority of the artwork looks as though it was ripped out of the pages of ​Vogue.

Confirming our suspicions, there is a piece hung on a wall within the grand stairwell that utilizes bodies to spell out "​Vogue."

Of course, you can't have a megamansion without elaborate, contrasting wallpaper and lighting that lines your stairs.

In the kitchen, along with a large rotisserie that looks as though it has never been used, you will find a special fridge-like device that stores fresh herbs in small pots. Since there isn't a lot of natural sunlight in this room — and despite the fact that there are plenty of sunlight-drenched spaces in the mansion — the plants are lit with a pink hue.

I guess when you have enough money to afford a megamansion, you can truly stuff all your dream decor ideas into one home.

