Cheesy Megamansion Decor Is Sadly Happening in Paris Too

You might have thought that megamansions sporting cheesy decor were specific to the U.S., but unfortunately, it seems that these larger-than-life homes are spreading across the globe. According to a YouTube video by real estate enthusiast Enes Yilmazer, this style amongst the supremely rich has made its way to Paris.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Within the seven-story, $95 million Tresor Cache mansion, you will find five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, four half-baths, an underground pool, a spa, a movie theater, and even a nightclub. Sadly, the decor within these spaces leaves us with quite a few questions.

Let's start with the office, where, despite appearances, you won't find a single real book on the "shelves." Instead, the bookshelf facade hides a television and a secret passageway that leads to a hallway.

Advertisement

Next up, we have the nightclub, which includes strange geometric lighting, abstract orange artwork projected on the wall, and purple spotlights. We'll give you a moment — it's a lot to take in.

Advertisement

Throughout the home, no matter what the decor scheme, you will find that a majority of the artwork looks as though it was ripped out of the pages of ​Vogue.​

Advertisement

Confirming our suspicions, there is a piece hung on a wall within the grand stairwell that utilizes bodies to spell out "​Vogue."​

Advertisement

Of course, you can't have a megamansion without elaborate, contrasting wallpaper and lighting that lines your stairs.

Advertisement

In the kitchen, along with a large rotisserie that looks as though it has never been used, you will find a special fridge-like device that stores fresh herbs in small pots. Since there isn't a lot of natural sunlight in this room — and despite the fact that there are plenty of sunlight-drenched spaces in the mansion — the plants are lit with a pink hue.

I guess when you have enough money to afford a megamansion, you can truly stuff all your dream decor ideas into one home.