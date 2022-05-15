This Paint Tool Will Save You Multiple Trips to the Hardware Store

Finding the perfect paint color can take up a lot of time, money, and effort, along with several trips to the paint or hardware store. Whether you're trying to match a specific color you love or touch up paint that's already in your home, most retailers require a paint chip that's at least a one-inch square. This isn't always easy or even possible to get.

Fortunately, to solve all our paint color match dilemmas, TikTok user @livingwithley found a handy tool that does all the work for you. "It's the ultimate painting hack — a Bluetooth color reading device that will scan anything and give you a color match," says the creator. "You can use it to paint-match literally anything, like these dried eucalyptus leaves."

The TikToker is referring to the Datacolor ColorReader EZ, which is available for $49 on Amazon. In their video, @livingwithley uses the tool to find the exact shade of paint that's on their wall ​and​ to find a hue that perfectly matches the eucalyptus leaves in their home. Based on the results, we have to say that this little device knows what it's doing.

According to the product description, the Datacolor ColorReader EZ allows you to scan any color you want as long as it's on a flat, solid surface. On the ColorReader app, which works for both iPhones and Androids, it will then display the three closest paint color matches from popular paint brands. Complementary colors and color schemes will also be provided.

Once you find the color you're looking for, you can save your matches, coordinate colors, and create color palettes that can be shared with family, friends, contractors, and even your local paint store.

"I happen to have painted my kitchen walls about one year ago, so I tested this on two walls," wrote one reviewer. "The result came up with the name and also the brand ... After this, I am very confident I'll be able to match the paint in another room."

Overall, the paint tool has 380 ratings and four out of five stars. You can buy it on Amazon here.