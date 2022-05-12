Shake Shack Released Candles Inspired by Eating Burgers and Fries in the Park

If you believe that Shake Shack reigns supreme in the burger chain kingdom, then this news is for you. In collaboration with home fragrance and fellow New York-based brand Apotheke, the beloved burger eatery has created a candle duo that will allow you to bring the smell of Shake Shack home.

Priced at $42, the two five-ounce candles spotlight the following scents: "Burger In The Park" and "Shake and Fries." The former includes notes such as green grass, griddle smoke, ShackBurger, daffodil, and fresh tomato. It is described as "the first bite of a perfect ShackBurger in the fresh spring air of NYC's Madison Square Park."

As for Shake and Fries, it embodies "the first dip of a salty, crispy crinkle-cut fry into a creamy milkshake." The included notes are pastry cream delight, sea salt, fried potato, malted milk, sweet vanilla, and amber.

If you're interested in giving these scents a sniff, you'll want to act fast because they are limited-edition. The Apotheke x Shake Shack Burger and Fries Candle Duo can be purchased here and comes with fun packaging that incorporates images of New York City and Shake Shack's menu. Nationwide shipping in the U.S. is available.