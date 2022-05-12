These Beautiful Betty White Possessions Will Soon Be Available at an Auction

Image Credit: Brian To/Getty Images Entertainment/GettyImages

The term "icon" is thrown around pretty liberally these days, but there are still certain figures who are bonafide icons in every sense of the word. Betty White is one indisputable example, whose passing last December just 17 days before her 100th birthday left many mourning a soul of unparalleled kindness.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

While we lost one of the sweetest stars in Hollywood, you can now keep her spirit and memory alive through authentic Betty White memorabilia that's being auctioned off in Beverly Hills and online in September.

The inside of White's Carmel, CA, home. Image Credit: Julien's Auctions

From September 23 to 25, Julien's Auctions will be offering more than 1,500 lots from ​The Golden Girls​ and ​The Mary Tyler Moore Show​ star's life and career over the span of three days. The auction will include priceless awards, scripts, wardrobe, and other tokens from her illustrious career in TV and film, along with White's personal furniture, art, jewelry, and other possessions from her homes in Brentwood and Carmel, CA.

Advertisement

"The Golden Girls" pilot first draft script, read by White when she considered taking the part of Rose. Image Credit: Julien's Auctions

Even the idea of having access to these items from beloved Betty White is a thrill, though of course they will each undoubtedly fetch a pretty penny.

Advertisement

Original painting by Koko the Gorilla. Image Credit: Julien's Auctions

Some of the highlighted auction items that give a taste of what's in store are White's personal scripts from pivotal ​Golden Girls​ episodes such as the 1985 pilot and the 1992 finale, her monogrammed on-set chair, and even her wedding ring.

Advertisement

The inside of White's Carmel, CA, home. Image Credit: Julien's Auctions

It's rare that someone in show biz with a career as long and sprawling as Betty White's was able to remain universally beloved the entire time, and it's a true testament to her character on and off screen.

White’s original director chair from "The Golden Girls." Image Credit: Julien's Auctions