Kris Jenner Has a Fridge Filled With Only Green Food

By now, we all know that Kris Jenner has expensive taste. After all, she has a walk-in closet dedicated specifically to her many matching dish sets. So even though it's something we've never seen before, it might not come as a surprise that Jenner also has a refrigerator filled with only green food.

In an exclusive new clip for ​Architectural Digest​ from an upcoming episode of ​The Kardashians,​ viewers can see bits and pieces of Jenner's Hidden Hills home. "Living in Kris Jenner world is just fabulousness," Khloé Kardashian says in the video. "Like being surrounded by opulence and a dirty martini in a crystal glass, covered in diamonds, and always made up in these gowns [with] candlelight and dinner china and fabulous shit everywhere."

The clip shows glimpses of Jenner's sitting room, glassware, dining area, kitchen, and infamous dish room. However, it's the kitchen that made us stop and stare. That's because there is a clear glass section of her refrigerator that is stocked with only green herbs, vegetables, and fruits. We're talking basil, avocados, limes, artichokes, green beans, and asparagus. We've honestly never seen anything like it.

Though that one part of her refrigerator has enough food to feed a large family like the Kardashian-Jenners, there are two other black doors on either side of the glass part (though, according to Poosh, one section is a freezer). Our fingers are crossed that none of this food goes to waste. Perhaps Jenner has a chef whose only job is making sure this pile of green food gets eaten?

This refrigerator gives a whole new meaning to the phrase "eat your greens."