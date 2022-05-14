This New Costco Garden Item Is the Definition of Peaceful

A garden fountain is the ultimate way to bring serenity and calm to an outdoor space. Lightly trickling water continuously flowing in a loop sets a relaxing and meditative tone to put the mind at ease and create a moment of peace. While such fountains can often be prohibitively expensive, Costco has just released a two-tier, fiberglass fountain that's marked at just $209.99.

The Mercato Fountain is a mid-size, 23-inch fountain that's perfect for smaller outdoor areas. It's powered by an electric dry pump that plugs into a GFCI (ground fault circuit interrupter) outlet. The fountain's durable fiberglass is designed to withstand the elements and has a hand-painted textured finish.

Reviewers of the Mercato Fountain give it an average 4.2 out of five stars rating. "I've been looking for just the right fountain for my deck and I found what I was looking for at my local Costco," writes user Den24 in their five-star review. "The perfect size and the sound from the falling water is so relaxing." Den24 also shares that they hooked up their Mercato Fountain to a timer so that it automatically turns on in the morning and off at night, since the fountain itself doesn't have an on-off switch.

Another shopper, Kathi, writes, "Love the contemporary design. It's lightweight though sturdy, provides a tranquil sound that's really appealing, and is well constructed. Well priced, too. Thanks, Costco!" Meanwhile, user Carterclan adds, "Everyone that comes over comments on how awesome this fountain is! The sound of the water is very clear and sounds like a bubbling stream. We like it so much we bought a second one for the back garden."

Excuse us a second while we click "add to cart"!

Costco offers free standard shipping and handling of the Mercato Fountain, or express shipping for an additional fee if your garden just can't wait. And if you don't yet have a Costco membership, you can get one here.