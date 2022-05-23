The 15 Best Things to Buy During Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale

We all know (and love) the amazing deals that you can score during Wayfair's Way Day , but the retailer's Memorial Day Clearance has some equally sweet savings that you're not going to want to miss.

From May 23 to May 31, you can score up to 70% off all categories, including mattresses, living room seating, major appliances, small appliances, area rugs, kitchen upgrades, and so much more. But with the summer right around the corner, there's never been a better time to score deep discounts on outdoor furniture, which Wayfair is stocked with.