The 15 Best Things to Buy During Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale

By Pauline Lacsamana May 23, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

We all know (and love) the amazing deals that you can score during Wayfair's Way Day, but the retailer's Memorial Day Clearance has some equally sweet savings that you're not going to want to miss.

From May 23 to May 31, you can score up to 70% off all categories, including mattresses, living room seating, major appliances, small appliances, area rugs, kitchen upgrades, and so much more. But with the summer right around the corner, there's never been a better time to score deep discounts on outdoor furniture, which Wayfair is stocked with.

From sofas to patio sets, these are the hottest deals to shop during Wayfair's Memorial Day sale.

1. Willa Arlo Interiors Tiberius 88-Inch Velvet Sofa, $3,740 $1,689.99

2. Sand & Stable 2-Piece Outdoor Sunbrella Seat and Back Cushion, $188.99 $167.99

3. Mercury Row Joaquin 47.25-Inch Solid Oak Dining Table, $609.99 $409.99

4. WoodBridge Freestanding Soaking Acrylic Bathtub, $977.76 $828.76

5. Veradek Metallic Series Thick Galvanized Steel Planter Box, $143.88

6. Lark Manor Hogans Wicker/Rattan 4-Person Seating Group With Cushions, $399.99 $214.99

7. AllModern Miller 83.85-Inch Sofa, $1,360 $950

8. Black + Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner With Remote, $549.99 $364.29

9. AllModern Kindred Solid Wood Platform Bed (Queen), $980 $910

10. Aquarest Spas Powered By Jacuzzi Hot Tub, $4,499.99 $3,558.41

11. AllModern Polaris 31.88-Inch Wide Armchair, $899 $420

12. Three Posts Northridge Wicker/Rattan 5-Person Seating Group With Cushions, $5,339.99 $3,899.99

13. Williston Forge Albaugh Executive Chair, $254.99 $209.99

14. Orren Ellis Belle Concrete Propane Outdoor Fire Pit Table, $969.99 $689.99

15. Mercury Row Perdue 81.5-Inch Square Arm Sleeper, $865 $449.99

