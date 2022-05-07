This Re-Released Trader Joe's Snack Is Deliciously Adorable

Image Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/GettyImages

Is it just us ... or does food taste better when it's in miniature form? Okay, so maybe it's just our imagination — but you can't deny the sheer cuteness of smaller food. So, when we discovered that Trader Joe's brought back its maple mini pancake puffs, we couldn't help but swoon.

These aren't your typical American pancakes, though. According to an Instagram post by user @traderjoesobsessed, the puffs are poffertjes, or mini Dutch-style pancakes. Poffertjes are a popular street food in the Netherlands and often enjoyed during celebrations, as noted by Encyclopedia Brittanica.

The Trader Joe's version can be heated in the oven (for eight minutes) or microwave (for one minute). However, if you have an air fryer, you can also heat the puffs for seven minutes at 325 degrees Fahrenheit, according to @traderjoesobsessed. Yum.

The item is sold in the freezer section of Trader Joe's. One box of poffertjes costs just $2.99. Time to stock up!

How to serve Trader Joe's mini pancake puffs:

Traditionally, poffertjes are enjoyed with butter and plenty of powdered sugar. They're also served as a breakfast or snack.

But if you'd like to switch things up, consider these toppings as well:

Whipped cream

Maple syrup

Honey

Fruit jam or jelly

Blueberry sauce

Caramel

Chocolate syrup

Pumpkin spice

Ground cinnamon

Nutella

Personally, we're eager to try the Trader Joe's poffertjes with coconut whipped cream and a sprinkle of maple sugar. We bet they'd taste amazing with ice cream, too.

Other new Trader Joe's products:

Recently, Trader Joe's released ube yogurt-covered pretzels. The new treat is is wonderfully sweet and salty, according to shoppers. One bag costs about $3.

The retailer is also offering vegan spinach cashew ravioli. The new pasta is filled with sautéed spinach, creamy cashew cheese, and breadcrumbs. One package costs $3.99.