Kelly Wearstler’s Amazon Storefront Is All About Spring Decor Trends

By Anna Gragert May 6, 2022
If you've been on the hunt for spring decor trends, look no further than interior designer Kelly Wearstler's new Amazon Influencer Program storefront. Wearstler is known for setting trends with both her spacial and product designs — however, her work can be a bit pricey. That's why this Amazon collab is especially welcome, since you can get Wearstler's of-the-moment taste at a more affordable price.

The items within the storefront also run the gamut, from decor to tableware, furniture, and lighting, so there is something for every inch of your space.

1. Sagebrook Home Beaded Oval Cut-Out Champagne Vase, $39.88

2. Creative Co-Op Hand-Forged Metal Salad Servers, $23.78

3. Creative Co-Op Putty Stoneware Pitcher (24 ounces), $31.99

4. Lifein Knitted Rust Throw Blanket, $22.08

5. Hurricom Tree Stump Side Table, $129.99

6. Namalu 2-Piece Decorative Wood Cutting Boards, $23.99

7. Novica Hand Blown Brown Recycled Glass Water Glasses (set of 6), $69.99

8. Stone Lain Tina 16-Piece Stoneware Reactive Glaze Dinnerware Set, $129.99

9. Worhe True Natural Marble Candle Holders (set of 2), $23.19

