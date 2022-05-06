Kelly Wearstler’s Amazon Storefront Is All About Spring Decor Trends

If you've been on the hunt for spring decor trends, look no further than interior designer Kelly Wearstler's new Amazon Influencer Program storefront. Wearstler is known for setting trends with both her spacial and product designs — however, her work can be a bit pricey. That's why this Amazon collab is especially welcome, since you can get Wearstler's of-the-moment taste at a more affordable price.
The items within the storefront also run the gamut, from decor to tableware, furniture, and lighting, so there is something for every inch of your space.