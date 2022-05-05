CB2's New Collection Is an Indoor-Outdoor Love Affair With California

CB2's latest collaboration is all about California's history and natural landscape. In partnership with Lawson-Fenning founders Glenn Lawson and Grant Fenning, the brand's new collection features over 50 pieces that focus on natural materials, craftsmanship, and fluidity between the inside and outside of the home.

"Our collection for CB2 is an expression of our love affair with California living, and a tribute to the quality and craft of California furniture and the refined '60s and '70s California aesthetic," said Glenn Lawson in a statement. "The collection is a continuation of the design practice that we've been honing over the last 20-plus years. This is the purest expression of our line," Grant Fenning added.

In addition to lighting, bedding, furniture, and decor, the CB2 x Lawson-Fenning line includes limited-edition art by menswear designer Todd Magill. The artist's use of bold, '60s-inspired colors and clean lines perfectly ties in with the collections' overall color palette, which came from topographic aerial photography of the California coast.

The CB2 x Lawson-Fenning is now available on cb2.com. You can shop our favorites below.

