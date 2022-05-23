Parachute's Having a Rare Memorial Day Sale — Here's What to Buy

It's pretty rare that home and bedding brand Parachute has a sale. In fact, it only happens twice a year: during Black Friday and Cyber Monday and Memorial Day weekend. This time around, we're fully taking advantage of the holiday weekend discounts just ahead of summer.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Starting May 23, Parachute is kicking off its Memorial Day sale and taking 20% off prices sitewide, include best-selling bedding, robes, and more. The sale will run through May 30, so you have a full week to stock up on everything from summer-ready percale sheets to airy cotton quilts.

From mattresses to bedding, here are the best things to buy during Parachute's Memorial Day sale.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement