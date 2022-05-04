Sam's Club's New Dessert Line Is a Cinnamon-Sugar Treasure Trove

By Anna Gragert May 4, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

When it comes to fun, tasty treats, we love exploring what different grocery stores and retailers have to offer. Sam's Club is, of course, included, and the brand recently launched a new Member's Mark line that is like a full-on dessert party.

Video of the Day

Featuring five different sweet items, the new Sam's Club Member's Mark line is inspired by ... drum roll, please ... churros! From cookie dough to colossal cookies, this collection of cinnamon-sugar goodness has everything you need to satisfy your sweet tooth. The best part is that all of these items are available online, in Sam's Club stores, or via curbside pickup.

1. Member's Mark Churro Twists, $3.98

2. Member's Mark Churro Flavored Cookie Dough, $4.48

3. Member's Mark Churro Inspired Colossal Cookies, $5.98

4. Member's Mark Salted Caramel Churro Almonds, $9.98

5. Member's Mark Churro Bar Cake, $15.98

