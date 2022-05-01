Aldi Fans Are Swooning Over the Brand's Unique Cheese Flavors

When it comes to fun cheese flavors, you can't go wrong with Aldi. The retailer is known for releasing new gourmet cheese for every holiday and season — and honestly, we're loving it. For example, last winter, Aldi offered tree-shaped gouda cheese. Last month, the supermarket launched three spring-themed cheeses, which were perfect for Easter.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

And now, Aldi is offering two tasty cheeses in honor of Mother's Day (May 8). According to Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit, this includes a heart-shaped mature cheddar cheese covered in red wax. The label even reads, "Mom, you're really grate," so you can be sure it will be a hit with pun-loving mamas.

The second cheese is a pink Wensleydale cheese with strawberry and prosecco. (In case you're familiar with Wensleydale, it's a mild and firm cheese that originated in Wensleydale, North Yorkshire.) This cheese is shaped like a tulip, while the label says, "Who needs flowers when you can have cheese?" Fair point.

Advertisement

According to the Aldi website, both products cost just $3.99 each. You can find them in the refrigerated section of your local Aldi. To find a store near you, use the brand's store locator tool.

Other new Aldi items:

The new festive cheeses at Aldi are perfect for Mother's Day cheese boards. But don't forget the bubbly! While you're shopping at Aldi, pick up a bottle of pineapple or pomegranate mimosa. The beverage is made with real fruit juice and costs just $8.99 per bottle.

If mom has a sweet tooth, consider picking up the new luxury Belgian cookie gift box for $6.49. Something tells us they'd pair beautifully with Aldi's dulce de leche and coffee ice creams, which are also new to the store. You can find them in the frozen section for $4.49 each.