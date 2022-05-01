Trader Joe's Has a New Dairy-Free Ravioli for Spring

Once upon a time, avoiding dairy products meant passing on foods like ravioli. But thanks to the rise of vegan cheese substitutes, it's become easier than ever to enjoy the dish sans dairy. Trader Joe's, for example, just released a new ravioli — and it's made with creamy and delicious cashew cheese.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The ravioli, which are made with egg-free semolina pasta, are also filled with sautéed spinach and breadcrumbs. What's more, according to the Trader Joe's website, they take just three to four minutes to prepare, which is music to our ears (and stomachs).

BTW, since the pasta is egg-free, the product is vegan. The pasta is also produced "by a supplier in Italy who's been in the pasta business for over 140 years," according to Trader Joe's.

Advertisement

As you can imagine, shoppers are excited about the item. "I have to try these!" said one user on Instagram. "This is what I've been waiting for," raved another person. Honestly, same!

Advertisement

If you're interested in trying the vegan spinach and cashew ravioli, you can find it in the refrigerated section at Trader Joe's. One 8-ounce package costs just $3.99.

How to serve vegan spinach and cashew ravioli:

As with traditional ravioli, this dish can be enjoyed with a wide variety of sauces and toppings. Here are a few delicious ideas:

Advertisement

Marinara sauce

Balsamic vinaigrette

Lemon vinaigrette

Vegan pumpkin cream sauce

Melted plant-based butter

Pesto

Sliced cherry tomatoes

Sautéed or grilled vegetables

Sautéed tempeh or tofu

For a bright and fresh meal, try pairing the ravioli with the lemon parsley pesto from our spring stuffed shell recipe.

Other new Trader Joe's products:

Trader Joe's has been on a roll with its dairy-free products. The retailer is now offering non-dairy brown sugar-flavored oat creamer and vegan nacho dip. The dip is also made of cashews, along with coconut.