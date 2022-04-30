You Can Now Buy 'Halfway to Halloween' Treats at Disney Parks

Hey, spooky season fans! The "Halfway to Halloween" celebration at Disney Parks is officially in full swing. The special event, which started on April 28, is packed with limited-edition food offerings — and we couldn't be more excited.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The Disney Parks blog recently shared this year's "eats and treats," which look scarily delicious. At Disneyland Resort, you'll find cheddar pickle dogs at Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs. The item is made of "the pickle dog sprinkled with cheddar cheese for a pop of orange to celebrate Halloween," according to the post. Meanwhile, California Churro is selling a spooky churro, which features cinnamon sugar, peanut butter, chocolate sauce, and colorful peanut butter candies.

Advertisement

At Walt Disney World Resort, you'll find Haunted Mansion-themed cake pops, Jack Skellington popcorn buckets, and hot cocoa bombs inspired by the Sanderson sisters from the film ​Hocus Pocus.​ The cocoa bombs are designed to look like cauldrons, which is pretty darn clever.

If you have sweet tooth, be sure to visit Gideon's Bakehouse at Disney Springs. The bakery is currently selling Pumpkin Spice Shadow Cakes (spice cakes dipped in chocolate and filled with pumpkin buttercream), Frankenstein Cake Slices (three-layer chocolate cake with cookies and cream buttercream and M&Ms), and Valentina Cake (red velvet cake with fluffy cookies and marshmallow buttercream).

Advertisement

While you're at Disney Springs, you'll be able to snag adorable Mickey Mouse mummy popcorn buckets at outdoor vendors in West Side. There are also ​Hocus Pocus​ "Amuck" cupcakes, which are decorated to look like the Sanderson sisters.

To learn more about Disney Park's "Halfway to Halloween" offerings, check out the full blog post. Here, you'll be able to find the exact location of each item, plus how long it will be sold for. Now, excuse us while we start brainstorming about this year's Halloween treats.