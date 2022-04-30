Costco Shoppers Are Loving This Frozen Mexican Treat

If you're a fan of sweet and spicy flavors, you'll want to visit Costco as soon as possible. According to Instagram user @costcohotfinds, the warehouse is now selling frozen spicy mango cups — and honestly, it's got us stoked for summer.

The cups are frozen mangonadas, a traditional Mexican beverage. A mangonada consists of smooth mango sorbet made of fresh mango, mango nectar, and lime juice. The sorbet is poured into a clear cup, where it's swirled with chamoy, a bright red sauce made of pickled fruit. Chamoy is super flavorful, as it's simultaneously sweet, sour, spicy, ​and​ salty.

Finally, the drink topped with chunks of fresh mango and chili lime powder. The result is a refreshing spicy-sweet beverage that's perfect for cooling down during the summer. Are you drooling yet?

Specifically, the frozen mangonadas at Costco are by the brand La Michoacana. They're also packaged in plastic cups with popsicle sticks, allowing you to remove the treat from the cup and eat it like an ice pop. Alternatively, if you prefer to drink the mangonada, you can let it thaw until it develops a slushy consistency.

According to @costcohotfinds, one box contains eight cups and costs $10.99. However, the La Michoacana mango chamoy cups might not be available at all warehouses, so consider calling your local Costco before heading over. For reference, the item number is 1425745.

How to make mangonada at home:

If you don't live near a Costco, try making mangonada from scratch. Personally, we're eyeing this easy-to-follow recipe for mangonada by Muy Delish. One batch serves three people and takes just 10 minutes to make.

You can find chamoy and chili lime seasoning at specialty Mexican grocery stores. However, if you prefer the DIY route, Muy Delish also offers recipes on homemade chamoy and chili lime seasoning.