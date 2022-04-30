Costco Re-Released This Popular Citrus Dessert

Image Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/GettyImages

Now that spring has officially sprung, we can't stop thinking about seasonal treats. This includes anything infused with lemon, a quintessential (and delicious!) flavor. So, when we discovered that Costco is now selling lemon bites, we couldn't help but share the news.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The lemon bites are by Upper Crust Bakery, a company based in Phoenix, Arizona. According to the bakery's website, the lemon bites are essentially bite-sized lemon cakes coated in lemon icing and garnished with white fondant drizzle. They're also made with real lemon juice, lemon oil, ​and​ lemon zest, "giving you a refreshing taste of spring and summer all year round." Yum.

Advertisement

It appears the lemon bites are sold at Costco on a seasonal basis. With that being said, shoppers on Reddit are stoked about the item's return. "So happy these are back! I haven't seen them in so long," said one user. "They are my absolute favorite. We keep them in the fridge; it's like biting into lemonade cake," shared another user.

Advertisement

Even actress Sarah Jessica Parker loves these mini lemon bites. In 2017, Parker posted an Instagram video about the bites, which Upper Crust Bakery reposted. You can check it out on the bakery's Instagram page right here.

Advertisement

If you want to try the lemon bites for yourself, be sure to visit Costco soon. One container costs just $7.79, according to @costcofans. However, the availability may vary by region, so you might want to call your local Costco to see if it's in stock. For reference, the item number is 1139538.

Other new products at Costco:

Muffin fans, this one's for you. The Costco bakery recently brought back its popular almond poppy seed muffins, which apparently taste amazing warmed up. They're priced at $8.99 for 12 muffins, which is an excellent deal.