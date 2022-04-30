The One Unfortunately Obvious Home Item You’re Forgetting to Clean

Whenever we learn about a new item in our homes that we are forgetting to clean, we have mixed feelings. On one hand, it's ​yet another​ thing to spend time and energy cleaning. However, we also ask ourselves, "Why didn't we think of that?" and truly enjoy having a home that's clean from top to bottom.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Today in home items we never thought to deep clean: the dryer's lint trap. When TikTok user @the_spin_cycle posted about their dryer not functioning correctly, @rebeccawilliams248 responded, saying, "You should take your dryer vent and scrub it in the sink. Even if you take the lint out, it is still clogged with a film." Genius.

Advertisement

Considering that lint traps are easily removable, we are kicking ourselves for not thinking of this before. After all, when you go to clean out the trap, there are always those tiny pieces that remain stuck in the corners of the tray.

To clean their lint trap, @the_spin_cycle starts by removing the top layer of lint that's there from the last load of laundry. Then, they spray the tray with Dawn Powerwash and scrub all the extra lint and gunk off.

Advertisement

Lastly, the item is rinsed — and this is the part where things get gross. Look at all the crud that's coming off the lint trap:

Advertisement

Of course, this isn't the only way you can clean your dryer to make it run efficiently, as other TikTok users pointed out.

Advertisement

How to make your dryer run even more efficiently:

If you're having trouble getting your dryer to actually dry your clothes, you might want to try cleaning out the vent that runs to the outside of your home. You should be doing this at least once a year, so if you haven't done it in a long while, now is the time to start. The best part is that there is a dryer vent cleaning kit you can purchase to help you get the job done. Of course, if you don't feel capable of doing this task, then definitely hire a professional to help.