This Costco Kitchen Set Has Everything You Need for Clean Dishes

Image Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images News/GettyImages

Washing dishes can be a real pain, especially if you don't have a dishwasher. Often, you might need to buy separate cleaning tools for different products and situations — bottle brushes for drinking vessels, scouring brushes for stuck-on bits of food. Fortunately, Costco has a cleaning set — which we discovered thanks to Instagram user @costco.hotbuys — that contains everything you could possibly need for an easy, efficient dishwashing routine.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Called the Polder 6-Piece Kitchen Brush Set, the kit contains the following:

1 bottle brush

1 soap-dispensing palm brush

1 soap-dispensing scrub brush

1 replacement scrub brush head

1 soap-dispensing scouring sponge

1 replacement sponge head

It's priced at $18.99. Our favorite part is that, aside from the bottle brush, both the palm brush and scrub brush have soap reservoirs. These allow you to easily dispense soap at the push of a button. Plus, since the reservoirs are clear, you can see how much soap you have left.

Advertisement

This set also includes a replacement scrub brush and sponge head. They are both durable and will last a long time, and are tough enough to get the job done. As for the brush handles themselves, they feature comfort grips so that you can get through that dishwashing marathon without your hand aching.

Advertisement

On the Costco website, this brush set currently has a five-star rating. "This is the second set I purchased in several years. It's lasted that long!" one reviewer writes. "It's all about getting the housework done in a way that's easy on my body, with efficient quality bristles, [and] quick on my time."

You can order this dishwashing kit for delivery here. If you'd prefer to pick up the item at your local store, make sure you give Costco a call to check for product availability. And, lastly, if you don't already have a Costco membership, you can sign up for one here.