Betty White's Charming Los Angeles Home Is Now for Sale at $11 Million

We recently wrote about how Betty White's Carmel, California, home was for sale at $7.95 million (spoiler: it sold for almost $3 million more), and now, the late, great star's Los Angeles abode is up for sale at $10.575 million.

Located at 506 N Carmelina Avenue in the Brentwood Park neighborhood, White's home is being sold by Marlene Okulick of Sotheby's International Realty – Pacific Palisades Brokerage. The 3,029-square-foot residence on 0.72 acres was built in 1952 and contains five bedrooms and six full bathrooms.

According to the listing, the gated property also comes with park-like grounds featuring flower gardens and old-growth trees, views of the Getty Museum and surrounding mountains, a guesthouse, and a pool. Unfortunately, views of the interior are not being revealed at this time and will only be shown by appointment to financially qualified buyers.

TMZ reports that Betty moved into the L.A. residence in 1968 and died in the home last New Year's Eve at age 99. Her husband — actor, singer, and game show host Allen Ludden — also lived there until he passed away in 1981. Fellow celebrities like Burt Reynolds, Dinah Shore, and Jimmy and Gloria Stewart spent time in the home, having allegedly played charades with White and Ludden in their guesthouse.

For more information on the home and to see the Sotheby's International Realty listing, click here.