Costco Just Brought Back a Cult-Favorite Muffin

Muffins are one of the all-time great comfort foods, harnessing a hardy sweetness that provides the ultimate pick-me-up. If anyone appreciates the power of muffins, it's the bakery department over at Costco, which just re-released a beloved Costco exclusive. The Almond Poppy Seed Muffins are back!

The Almond Poppy Seed Muffins are a long-held fan favorite from the Costco bakery, though they've been missing in action for the last few years, much to the dismay of many a Costco member. Their triumphant return was shared by self-proclaimed "Costco addict" @costcohotfinds on Instagram, with an excited handful of Costco heads expressing their support in the comments.

"They don't make these at my Costco like ever! I miss them so much," laments one user. "ARE. THEY. BACK?!?" writes another in disbelief. "OMG! My prayer has been answered!" adds a third.

Our trusty Costco guide @costcohotfinds tells us in their Reel that shoppers are required to buy two boxes of the Almond Poppy Seed Muffins for $8.99 total, which come in packs of six. While some might not even bat an eye at needing to buy 12 muffins, to others that might seem like overkill. But fear not! These muffins can be preserved easily in your freezer. "They freeze great!" shares one user in the comments. "People wonder why I shop so much at Costco as a single guy … well that's why I bought my extra garage freezer. Haha."

We're also shown by @costcohotfinds how heating up one of these muffins in an air fryer for four minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit and then adding honey butter will take their deliciousness to a whole new level. "The air fryer gave this one such a nice crunch on the top, and heated the center perfectly," they say in the video narration. "The honey butter made this an 11 out of 10."

How to make Costco almond poppy seed muffins at home:

For those overachievers out there who want to bake their own Almond Poppy Seed Muffins at home, here are a few copycat recipes to try out:

This quick and easy recipe from Mashed will have you eating your freshly baked muffins in under 30 minutes.

The blog Your Cup of Cake has a recipe that's literally called "Better Than Costco Almond Poppy Seed Muffins" — we have to admire the confidence!

Betty Crocker has their own take, too, which is topped with sliced almonds.