Costco Is Now Selling a 2-in-1 Planter for a Sweet Deal

Costco's gardening section continues to bloom and provide us with products designed to make spring gardening a breeze. On the @costcodeals Instagram page, we found one of our favorite plant deals yet: a two-in-one planter that allows you to grow both strawberries and mint. Mojito, anyone?

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Priced at $19.99 — though, a commenter revealed that their local Costco is selling the item for $11.99 — the strawberry-mint planter measures 12 inches in diameter and comes in a red pot. In other words, you don't have to worry about growing these beauties yourself — simply reap the rewards of the strawberry and mint plants that have already sprouted.

Advertisement

In fact, several commenters warn against re-planting mint. "Mint spreads like wildfire, so I would keep it in the pot, and as long as you trim down the strawberries every year and keep them damp, they will keep coming back every year as well!" one user advises.

Advertisement

How to make a strawberry-mint mojito:

If you end up purchasing this two-in-one planter and want to make use of it, try this strawberry mojito recipe from Vanilla and Bean. It takes only 10 minutes to whip up with lime, white or light rum, club soda, strawberries, and a mint simple syrup.

For a non-alcoholic version, try this 10-minute strawberry mocktail recipe from Salt & Baker. In place of rum, this drink uses Sprite.

Advertisement

Other new gardening products at Costco:

While you're at Costco picking up your strawberry-mint planter, we highly recommend you check out the following new gardening items:

48-Plant Gardening Kit for growing 48 vegetables, fruits, and herbs

Wildflower Seed Mixture designed to help you create your very own butterfly and hummingbird garden

Self-Watering Planter that takes care of watering plants for you

Farmstand Gardening Kit for growing 24 produce items using 95% less water

Succulent 3-Pack for adding spring greenery to your indoor or outdoor space

Of course, make sure you check for product availability before heading over to your local Costco. You can also sign up for a membership here.