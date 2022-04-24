This Genius Eco-Friendly Trick Will Help You Reuse Soap Bar Scraps

If you're on a mission to reduce plastic waste, soap bars are probably a staple in your home. After all, they're an excellent swap for bottled body wash and shampoo, especially if they're packaged in paper boxes. But what do you do with the scraps?

One common method is to place them in a woven soap saver bag and use it as an exfoliation tool. However, if you're looking for an alternative option, you'll want to try a clever trick by @brightly.eco on TikTok.

The idea involves melting soap ends in a small pot of water, then adding a bit of olive oil. Next, you pour the mixture into an empty glass jar and let it sit to harden. The result? An all-natural brush cleaner that's plastic-free to boot. So smart.

Plus, thanks to the olive oil, the homemade cleaner will also condition the bristles of your brushes. This will help keep them soft and fluffy for years to come.

To clean a makeup brush, all you need to do is dampen it with water and swirl it across the surface of the soap. As you move the brush, the soap will lather and clean between the bristles. You might also see some of the makeup residue leave the brush. Finally, rinse the bristles under running water and repeat the process as needed.

Other ways to reuse soap bar scraps:

You can also recycle soap bar ends by using them to wash your hands. In general, holding tiny soap scraps over a sink is a lot easier than doing so in the shower.

Depending on the size of your soap ends, you can grate them and add the shavings to your next bath. Or if you need to hand wash small items, like reusable cotton facial rounds, you can add the soap shavings to a bin of warm water.