The Bakery Section at Costco South Korea Will Make You Drool

When you think of Costco, there's a good chance that certain products come to mind. This is especially true if you're a fan of the Costco's bakery section, which is known for its iconic muffins, loaves, and more. But have you ever wondered what the bakery is like in other countries?

After all, there are Costco locations around the world. This includes South Korea, where you can apparently find the most beautiful treats. Case in point: In a recent Reddit post, user @Esquiline shared images of the baked goods at Costco, and we can't stop swooning.

First up is a 25-count box of mini pastries with a variety of fillings.

There are also croffles, a croissant-waffle hybrid that's popular in South Korea. Croffles are made by pressing croissant batter in a waffle maker.

Next up are French madeleines, which are mini sponge cakes. One box contains 20 pieces.

There are also mini walnut pies. These treats, which come in packs of nine, probably taste amazing with hot coffee.

And then we have massive custard-filled croissants. They appear to be dusted with powdered sugar, which we can totally get behind. One box contains six pieces.

There's also Italian tiramisu, a dreamy dessert made of coffee-soaked ladyfingers and whipped mascarpone filling. (Ladyfingers are oval-shaped sponge cake biscuits, BTW.) The treat is also topped off with a generous helping of cocoa powder.

There's also a grapefruit and orange cake that looks like summer in dessert form. It features grapefruit, orange, and frosting sandwiched between layers of fluffy cake. There also appears to be sprigs of rosemary on top, which adds a nice touch.

Other noteworthy items include focaccia and the classic mix-n-match muffins, which come in packs of 12.

Now, excuse us while we add Costco South Korea to our travel bucket list.