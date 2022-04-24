This Sweet and Crunchy Treat Is Back at Costco

Image Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/GettyImages

If you're nuts about nuts, it might be time to plan a Costco trip. According to Reddit users, the retailer recently brought back its beloved Kirkland Signature dark chocolate toasted coconut cashews, and shoppers are stoked.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The treat is described as "cashews layered in vanilla creme and dark chocolate then dusted with toasted coconut." (In other words, it's a dessert dream come true.) One tub also contains nearly two pounds of goodness and costs about $10 at the warehouse, depending on your location.

It also appears the crunchy snack is seasonal. Case in point: In April of last year, user @costcobuys shared the item on Instagram. A couple weeks later, however, people commented asking when it will be restocked.

Advertisement

"[I] bought this yesterday and couldn't wait to get home to try it so I opened it in the car. It is soooo good," commented one person on the Instagram post. Another user described the coated cashews as "addictive," noting that they're softer than they look.

Advertisement

Needless to say, if you're a fan of chocolate-covered treats, you'll want to stop by Costco soon. You can also call ahead to check if the item is in stock before heading over. For reference, the item number for the Kirkland Signature dark chocolate toasted coconut cashews is 1039064.

Other new Costco products:

If you love tea and floral prints, you're going to swoon over the new English breakfast tea at Costco. The product features 240 bags of tea in a charming pink Victorian-inspired canister. It also costs $13.99, which is a pretty sweet deal.

Costco is also offering raspberry cheesecake cookies from the brand Lofthouse. The cookies are frosted with a pink icing and covered in sprinkles. What's more, in true Costco fashion, one package of 20 cookies is priced at just $5.99.