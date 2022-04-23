Costco's New Cookies Combine Two Sweet Treats in One

Fasten your seatbelts, sugar fiends, we've got some exciting news! Two beloved desserts, sugar cookies and cheesecake, have come together in delicious harmony within these Lofthouse Raspberry Cheesecake Cookies, newly released at Costco.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Our go-to Costco guide, @costcobuys, broke the exciting news on their Instagram this past week, sharing a video of the thick and fluffy cookies generously doused in pink icing and topped with sprinkles. "These frosted sugar cookies are soft and delicious … cheesecake lovers will definitely enjoy these!" they write in the caption. Plus, in true Costco form, the price is right at just $5.99 for a pack of 20 cookies. (If you haven't yet gotten a Costco membership, you can do so here.)

Advertisement

Many users have expressed their support of these sweet treats in the comments. "sigh let me get my coat," one jokes. "What?!?! I love Lofthouse," adds another. Lofthouse is a much-adored cookie pedaler that's been satisfying our sweet tooths for over two decades. Steeped in nostalgia, they have a cult-like following of supporters, many of whom have shared recipes online dedicated to replicating their signature doughy style.

Advertisement

How to make your own Lofthouse cookies at home:

These Lofthouse fans have made it easy to make your own homemade versions of these yummy treats, especially if you find these out of stock at Costco. Here are a few copycat recipes to try out:

Lofthouse-Style Raspberry Frosted Soft Serve Cookies from Catherine Zhang, which feature "a soft flavorful cookie base with a tangy raspberry frosting."

This recipe from ​The New York Times​ is made with butter and cream cheese instead of margarine like the store-bought originals, adding to the flavor.

Liz from the Sugar Geek Show blog set out to create the most accurate Lofthouse Cookie Copycat Recipe out there by breaking down the ingredients on the back of the original packaging.