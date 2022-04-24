This IKEA Hack Creates a Mushroom Lamp That's Actually Affordable

Though the mushroom lamp trend is still alive and well, these fungus-inspired items can cost a pretty penny. CB@, or instance, has one that costs $229. If you're searching for a way to get this look for less, TikTok user @genevavanderzeil created an IKEA mushroom lamp hack inspired by a DIY they saw on TikTok.

The creator started out by purchasing IKEA's Blanda bowl for $4.99 — it comes in four sizes, so you can easily customize the lamp to fit your space. They also grabbed IKEA's 61-ounce Vardagen glass jar with a lid, which costs $6.99. To change the color of both products, @genevavanderzeil mixed a concoction that creates a faux terra cotta texture using one cup of paint and one teaspoon of baking soda. Several layers are painted onto the bowl and jar until the desired hue is achieved.

Once the paint dried, @genevavanderzeil hot-glued fairy lights into the interior of the bowl. The battery pack went at the bottom, while the lights were positioned around the edge of the bowl. If you choose to do the same thing, just ensure that the battery pack's switch is facing up so you can access it. You'll also want to make sure that the battery pack fits inside your jar, so that it can keep the two pieces together once assembled.

Lastly, pop the bowl on top of your jar and voilà! You have yourself a mushroom lamp for less than $56.

All the materials you need for the IKEA mushroom lamp hack: